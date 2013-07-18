Imagining the Next Decade of Behavioral Science
We asked you to share your hopes and fears, predictions and warnings, open questions and big ideas. So, what might the next decade hold?
To help launch the behavioral sciences into the 2020s, we’re putting together a collection titled “Imagining the Next Decade of Behavioral Science.” What’s your big idea for the field?
Take a moment to dive into the pieces your fellow behavioral science enthusiasts read most this year.
Science is set up in a way that systematically penalizes research on females and female-related health issues…but not necessarily for the reasons you think.
A decade ago, giving money directly to those in poverty was seen as a radical idea. Today, that perception is shifting. But there are still unanswered questions about the effects of cash transfers when used at scale.
To eliminate women’s “second shift,” we need to understand its origins.
Humans are wired to produce and understand music, suggest researchers in an ambitious new study. Despite the evidence, not everyone is likely to be convinced.
When people discover that they don’t know as much as they thought they did, something interesting happens: their political attitudes become less extreme.
A word of caution to researchers using digital platforms to run their studies: beware of bots. They’re more sophisticated than you might think.
Is political incorrectness just “telling it like it is,” or is it cruel and uncivil discourse? Your answer to this question depends less on your political party and more on how much you care about the group in question.
Buying less, and not buying green, is associated with greater well-being and lower psychological distress.